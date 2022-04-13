O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,619,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,015,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,610,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.80. 13,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,462. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.57.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.75.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

