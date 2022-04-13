O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $10.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $454.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.21. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.