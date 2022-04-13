O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 34.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 6.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.52. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

