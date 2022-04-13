O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,843,000 after buying an additional 302,563 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

INTU stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.83. 15,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,346. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.64. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

