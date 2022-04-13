O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.94. 466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,825. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

