O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,434 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Premier worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,408,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at $42,768,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 566,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 890.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 510,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PINC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

