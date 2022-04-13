O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.59.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.97.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.