O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,519 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

