O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,005 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. 753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

