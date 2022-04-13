Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

