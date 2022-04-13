NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 130,463 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of NXP Semiconductors worth $180,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $170.04. 56,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average is $203.43.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

