Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Up 325.1% in March

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 325.1% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.24.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

