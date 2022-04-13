Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will report $654.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $822.24 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21,023.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,542,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

