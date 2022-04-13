Northern Empire Resources (CVE:NM) Shares Up 1.6%

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:NM – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. 66,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 220,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$83.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.
Northern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:NM)
Recommended Stories
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.