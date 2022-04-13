North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $25.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOA. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,559,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,465,000. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOA stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $412.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.