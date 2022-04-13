Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading Down 6.7%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.65. 639,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,062,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $499.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

