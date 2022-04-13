Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 639,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,062,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The firm has a market cap of $499.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

