Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $1.59 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.92 or 0.07545120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,157.95 or 0.99823005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041255 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

