Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NNDIF opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Noranda Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
Noranda Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
