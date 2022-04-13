Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $2,429,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $752,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of LTC opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

