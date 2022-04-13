Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83.

