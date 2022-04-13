Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

