Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after buying an additional 2,500,108 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,014,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 507,827 shares in the last quarter.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

