Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,490 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMLP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $340,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Summit Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.