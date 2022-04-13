Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

