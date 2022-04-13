Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after buying an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after buying an additional 502,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after buying an additional 258,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

