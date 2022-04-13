Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,622 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.07. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $96.97 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

