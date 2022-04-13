NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 27987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 32.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 155,676 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth $13,253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NMI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

