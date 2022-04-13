NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.36.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

