NFTLootBox (LOOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,030.00

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.53 or 0.07537365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,526.19 or 0.99643535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041272 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

