Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 25%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) was up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 204,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 414,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
