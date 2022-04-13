NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) & Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Critical Survey

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 21.72% 19.31% 15.06% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Garmin and NextNav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 2 2 1 2.80 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Garmin currently has a consensus target price of $154.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.08%. NextNav has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.18%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Garmin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Garmin has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garmin and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.98 billion 4.33 $1.08 billion $5.60 19.97 NextNav $760,000.00 927.43 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Summary

Garmin beats NextNav on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds, golf devices and mobile apps, and dog tracking and training devices. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions comprising integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponder solutions, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, portable GPS navigators and wearables, and various services products. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fish finders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, entertainment, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded computing models and infotainment systems; personal navigation devices; and cameras. The company sells its products through independent retailers, online retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as an online webshop, garmin.com. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

