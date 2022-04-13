NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Achieves $1.85 Million

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 16% against the dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $414,839.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001792 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,319,619,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,279,387,225 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

