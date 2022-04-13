Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.51. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 5,518 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

