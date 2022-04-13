New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of HubSpot worth $76,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $20.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.21. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.88 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -276.84 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.