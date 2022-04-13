New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,246 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $410,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,050,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $95,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.95. 82,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,282. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.57 and its 200 day moving average is $250.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

