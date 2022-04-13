New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,714 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,878,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Intel worth $457,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 737,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,014,289. The company has a market capitalization of $191.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.