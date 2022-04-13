New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 190,457 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,457 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Morgan Stanley worth $319,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $83.64. 245,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

