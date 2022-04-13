New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of EPAM Systems worth $72,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $298.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,785. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.45.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

