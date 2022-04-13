New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 106,791 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $67,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $252.60 and a one year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.44.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

