New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Anthem worth $296,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $511.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.29. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $526.62.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

