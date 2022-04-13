New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $200,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $263.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.67 and a 200-day moving average of $261.23.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

