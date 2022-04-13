New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,916 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Kimberly-Clark worth $89,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $42,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. 28,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,173. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.92. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

