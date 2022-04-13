New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,122 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $256,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,957,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.