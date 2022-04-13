New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,094,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $92,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. 212,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,808,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

