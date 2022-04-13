New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $85.77 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $85,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $234.85. 26,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.