New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $70.36 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $70,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 210,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 594,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,699. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.