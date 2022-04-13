New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $302.50 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 234,571 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $302,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,074. The company has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

