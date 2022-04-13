New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $236.90 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Prologis worth $236,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 24.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.14. 37,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

