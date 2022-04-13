New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $223.68 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 907,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Automatic Data Processing worth $223,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.32. 49,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,721. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

